ValuEngine Downgrades Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Sell

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

