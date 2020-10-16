ValuEngine Downgrades McKesson (NYSE:MCK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.79.

MCK opened at $156.55 on Monday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McKesson by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,148 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in McKesson by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,623,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 90.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,428,000 after purchasing an additional 596,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

