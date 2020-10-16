ValuEngine Downgrades Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Nippon Steel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Nippon Steel stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. Nippon Steel has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a negative return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment offers steel plates and sheets; bars, beams, shapes, and rods; pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts; and stainless steel and titanium.

