ValuEngine Downgrades Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI opened at $6.77 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $352.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $495.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 216.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.