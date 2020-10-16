ValuEngine Lowers The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. CSFB started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE TD opened at $45.85 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.589 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235,286 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

