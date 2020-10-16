ValuEngine Upgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised FirstService from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $135.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86. FirstService has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 97.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in FirstService by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FirstService by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

