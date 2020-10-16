ValuEngine Upgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NEO has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NEO opened at $43.94 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -878.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $10,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,570,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 81,356 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,105,358.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,469.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,006 shares of company stock worth $20,157,671. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

