ValuEngine Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.96.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $448.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $416.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,168.96, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total value of $5,824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,827,093.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,258 shares of company stock valued at $79,789,770. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.