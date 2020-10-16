VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 655,400 shares, an increase of 195.8% from the September 15th total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

PPH stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $68.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

