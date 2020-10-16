VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the September 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ESPO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.03. 3,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,328. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $64.48.

