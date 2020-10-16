VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the September 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ESPO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.03. 3,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,328. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $64.48.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit