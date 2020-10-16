Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $21.05 on Monday. Vericel has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.51 million, a PE ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 21.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 568,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $22,252,000. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 44.6% during the second quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 333,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 971,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 154,269 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

