VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $66.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on VF from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded VF from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on VF from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.37.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. VF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VF will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in VF by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of VF by 213.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

