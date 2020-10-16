Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.09.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Victory Capital by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 553,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.