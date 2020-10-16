Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VTRU. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit