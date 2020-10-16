Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VTRU. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

