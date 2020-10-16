VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $475,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,857. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 6,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its position in VMware by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in VMware by 6,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.64. 18,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,823. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

