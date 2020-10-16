Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded by BofA Securities

BofA Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $154.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $143.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.26.

Shares of VMC opened at $145.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $153.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,842,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,979,000 after purchasing an additional 177,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $361,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,753,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,063,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 832,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

