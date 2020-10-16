W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $349.86.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $386.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,831. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $392.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.27.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in W W Grainger by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in W W Grainger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in W W Grainger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.