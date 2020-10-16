Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post $71.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.14 million and the lowest is $70.13 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $80.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $292.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.16 million to $294.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $297.74 million, with estimates ranging from $288.86 million to $304.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $19.72. 13,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of July 28, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.