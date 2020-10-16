Waves (WAVES) Trading Up 24% Over Last 7 Days

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Waves has a total market cap of $309.28 million and $133.17 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be bought for $2.99 or 0.00026429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Exmo. During the last week, Waves has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,282,126 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Exmo, Tidex, OKEx, Gate.io, Kuna, Upbit, Coinbe, Binance, Coinrail, Exrates, Liqui, Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Indodax, YoBit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

