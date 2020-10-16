Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WW. Citigroup cut their price target on Weight Watchers International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

