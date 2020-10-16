William Blair Begins Coverage on Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Frogads’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FROG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frogads has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of FROG opened at $75.01 on Monday. Frogads has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $90.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.15.

In other news, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of Frogads stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $44,405,442.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of Frogads stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,709,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Frogads stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Frogads Company Profile

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

