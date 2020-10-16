WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

Several research firms recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 29,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,806,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,568. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 36.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,491 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,750,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after purchasing an additional 199,304 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

