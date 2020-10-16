WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $26.01 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.78 or 0.04764288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00046038 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

