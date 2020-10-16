Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $11,315.04 or 0.99954324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $46.75 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00047899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001331 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000621 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00125693 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00025896 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 105,132 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.