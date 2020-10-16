Zacks: Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. KB Home posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $763,681.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,096. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

