Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.36. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,384,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,884 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 319,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $23.74.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

