Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to Post $0.20 EPS

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.36. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,384,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,884 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 319,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $23.74.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit