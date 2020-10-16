Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.37 Million

Brokerages expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) to post sales of $131.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.50 million and the highest is $134.24 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $371.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.10 million to $378.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $568.15 million, with estimates ranging from $560.10 million to $576.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,503. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after buying an additional 262,701 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

