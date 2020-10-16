Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $134,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $269,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,017.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,170 shares of company stock worth $5,129,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

