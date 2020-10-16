Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FBP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.10.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,902,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 236,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 307,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 43,828 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

