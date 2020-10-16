Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $169.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $328,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

