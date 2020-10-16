Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.19.

APO opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $257,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 486,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 63.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.