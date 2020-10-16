Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

FIBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $35.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after buying an additional 985,843 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 466,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 106.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 269,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,211,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 180.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 209,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

