Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE:APG opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Phoenix Tree has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Phoenix Tree will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phoenix Tree news, insider Paul W. Grunau acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 505,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,444,849.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phoenix Tree

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

