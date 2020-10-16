Zacks Investment Research Upgrades T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $123.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “T-Mobile has deployed its mid-band (2.5 GHz) 5G spectrum in almost 210 cities and towns across the United States. The company has the largest nationwide 5G network, covering more than 250 million people. It surpassed AT&T in total branded customers across postpaid and prepaid to become America’s #2 wireless operator. T-Mobile aims to deliver $43 billion of synergies and achieve $6 billion of annualized cost savings from its merger with Sprint. It plans to continue lighting up the 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace through 2020 and beyond. However, the company operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market. Low-priced service plans for individual consumers and small business entities have not improved the bottom line. Several promotional activities to lure customers from rivals have eroded its profitability.”

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.79.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $115.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average is $103.83. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $123.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

