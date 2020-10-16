ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $3,797.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00572657 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00068094 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,996,240 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

