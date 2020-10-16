ZeuxCoin Price Down 35.7% Over Last Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $4,375.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.86 or 0.04765068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031282 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00046062 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

