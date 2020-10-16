ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches Market Cap of $2.95 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $47,685.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00267107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.01410917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00150014 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,374,171 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

