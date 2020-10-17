$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. Coherus Biosciences reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherus Biosciences.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Coherus Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.15. 668,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,144 shares of company stock worth $307,786. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,320,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $7,737,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 132,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 206.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 608,983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 102,051 shares during the period.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.