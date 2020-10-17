$0.57 EPS Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $57,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

SFST traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.75. 14,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a market cap of $206.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.