$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.38. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,071.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 77,411 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

