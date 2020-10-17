$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at $644,864.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Coty by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,649,464. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

