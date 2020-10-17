1,160 Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Okta by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 159,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Okta by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Okta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Okta by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.95. The stock had a trading volume of 769,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,370. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $251.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $7,843,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $12,238,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,377 shares of company stock worth $89,068,004. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist upped their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

