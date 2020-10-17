2,818 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Bought by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 28.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at $405,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at $2,822,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 42.6% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 280,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 83,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 87,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $67.72. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $44,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $739,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,282.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,569 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

