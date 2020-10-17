3,335 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

