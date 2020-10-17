3,415 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,415 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 80.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.29. 6,070,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,511,885. The stock has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

