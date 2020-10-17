3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.79.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in 3M by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 69,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

