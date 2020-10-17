4,522 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 59,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.23. 1,080,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.