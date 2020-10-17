5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.98. 5N Plus shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 74,455 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.24 million and a P/E ratio of 47.75.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

