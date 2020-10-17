A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE AOS opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.