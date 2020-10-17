AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of AAC Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. AAC Technologies has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAC Technologies (AACAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.